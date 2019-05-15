× Police sketch released of suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was walking home from school in Kent earlier this month.

The assault happened on May 2 when a 15-year-old student of Kentlake High School was walking through a park when she was grabbed by a man who began to touch her sexually.

Police say the suspect is in his 30s or 40s, is of average height and build, has a scar or mark on his right eyebrow and a green tattoo the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office.