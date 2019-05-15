Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in north Seattle

One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot in north Seattle, police said
The shooting happened outside a strip mall near Greenwood Ave. N and N 125th St. around 12:30 p.m.
Seattle Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting, but Seattle Fire says the victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Police have closed off a westbound lane of N 125th St., and they’re asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.
This story is developing.