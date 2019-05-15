Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in north Seattle

Posted 1:50 PM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, May 15, 2019

One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot in north Seattle, police said

The shooting happened outside a strip mall near Greenwood Ave. N and N 125th St. around 12:30 p.m.

Seattle Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting, but Seattle Fire says the victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have closed off a westbound lane of N 125th St., and they’re asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

This story is developing.

