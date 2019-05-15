Kamala Harris says she’ll ban imports of all AR-15 style assault weapons if Congress doesn’t act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday will announce that, if she is elected president, she will ban the importation of all AR-15 style assault weapons by executive action if Congress fails to act in the first 100 days of her administration.

Harris will make the announcement at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, according to a senior campaign official.

Harris' proposal is the latest in a series of gun-related executive actions she has promised to take if she wins the Democratic nomination and defeats Donald Trump in 2020. Previously, Harris had said she'd use presidential executive action to mandate near-universal background checks, revoke licenses of gun dealers who break the law, limit fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants from buying guns and close the so-called "boyfriend loophole."

The issue of gun violence has jettisoned into the national spotlight in recent years as a result of high-profile mass shootings like the one at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 that left more than 20 dead, and more recently, at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, which left 17 dead. Democrats have pushed for stricter gun laws in the wake of these shootings. Those pushes have been met with fierce opposition from most Republican lawmakers who do not support expanding regulations on firearms.

Earlier this month, Harris' fellow 2020 Democratic contender Sen. Cory Booker unveiled his proposal to address gun violence and mass shootings. His plan would make gun licenses the federal standard -- requiring fingerprints, an interview and completion of a gun safety course. He also proposed banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks; expanding background checks to include purchases from unlicensed sellers and closing the "Charleston loophole" that enabled Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof to purchase a gun when the FBI did not complete his background check during the mandatory three-day waiting period.

Harris' new proposal "would ban AR-15-style assault weapon imports because they are not 'suitable for or readily adaptable to sporting purposes.' Additionally, the Harris proposal would have the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives suspend all assault weapons imports until the agency studies and determines admissibility under the "sporting purpose" test, said the Harris official.