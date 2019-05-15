Heavy rain for western Washington Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Passing showers and sun breaks through the weekend. We will have some really wet periods and some really nice sunny periods.

Thursday starts out mostly dry but ends up very wet. Thursday night looks like the wettest period we have had since April 12, with most getting a good old fashioned soaking!

Moderate to Heavy rain comes our way Thursday evening, especially for the Eastside foothills. Drive with care. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/1YVhBfz621 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 16, 2019

Friday starts out wet but the afternoon looks mostly dry. The weekend looks reasonable with pleasant temperatures and mostly dry days.

Our highs bounce between 60 and 70 for the next 10 days.