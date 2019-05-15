Edmonds School District cutting 35 teachers and staff members

Posted 2:50 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12AM, May 15, 2019

LYNNWOOD, Wash-- The Edmonds School Board voted 3-2 late Tuesday night to make sizable cuts to teachers and staff within the district. It is all because of a nearly $18 million projected budget shortfall for the 2019-2020 school year.

Twenty-five teachers, eight assistant elementary school principals and two instructional technology coaches will be laid off Wednesday.

Fifty-nine faculty members and students spoke over three-and-a-half hours advocating against the cuts.

Several people, including the president of the Edmonds Education Association, blamed legislators and the lack of support for levies.

The board immediately began a study session and is working to see if there is a way to reduce the amount of educators being laid off.

