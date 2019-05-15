× 2 school districts impacted by new measles cases

SEATTLE — A rainy day couldn’t stop Brent Bettis from enjoying the park with his little boy. But word that the measles has popped up in his own backyard in Bothell, that gives him pause.

“It is really concerning to me,” says Bettis.

Just down the road, a North Creek High School student came down with the measles, according to Snohomish County health officials.

“I don’t understand why people are willing to put other people at risk like that because not everyone can be vaccinated, so when someone makes a decision to not vaccinate their children they put other people at risk,” says Bettis.

“I have a 1-year-old and now she’s at risk,” says Mom, Katrina Allen, who also has a first grader in Issaquah.

A staff member at Issaquah High School contracted the measles, according to the Issaquah school district. School officials emailed parents, alerting them that the high school will be closed Thursday so they can check faculty immunization records.

The school district tells us they don’t know if the employee is a teacher, full or part time, but both districts are telling parents, if you think your kid has measles, call the doctor before taking them in.

“I definitely worry about it, but there’s not anything I can do. Or it doesn’t feel like there’s anything I can do about it, at least,” says Bettis.