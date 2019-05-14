Watch: Seattle Children’s Hospital gives little girl ‘Princess Surprise’ and it’s pure magic!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE-- For children with serious medical issues, at times it can be hard to find inspiration to keep fighting.

Some doctors and nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital found a special way to energize a little 21-month-old girl.

Born nine weeks premature, Emma Krall spent the first eight months of her life in the hospital. She’s now back for major spinal surgery.

“She was becoming super close to becoming paralyzed,” said her mother Rachel Krall.

When in the hospital, princesses provide a much needed distraction.

“I think she’s seen all the Disney movies," added her mother. "All the princesses out there.”

But before going home after spending another six weeks at Seattle Children’s, her nurses and doctors came up with plan.

“This has been a really trying thing for Emma and her family," said Dr. Samuel R. Browd, Neurosurgeon at Seattle Children's. "So to bring a little joy and have some fun today is a great thing.”

Call it a sendoff worthy of a princess!

A real life Rapunzel, straight out of the Disney movie Tangled, came skipping into the hospital. The likeness was remarkable -- from the purple dress to the blonde braided hair that nearly touched the floor. Then came the moment as she entered little Emma's room.

“Hello princess. Hi, how are you?" said volunteer Chael Stenchever, A.K.A. Rapunzel. "Oh my goodness look at your crown and your braid.”

In this moment, little Emma, who is non-verbal, had so much to say. Reaching out and grabbing Rapunzel's finger.

Her mother then spoke for her. “She was pretty excited," saild Krall. "I could see it in her face.”

A storybook day, that deserved a fairy tale ending.

Emma’s medical team walked into her room all wearing tiaras-- adding to the surprise.

“Look at my magic wand,” said Emma's Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Klane K. White, who was sporting a yellow feathered tiara. “We do not put on a tiara just for anyone. Emma is special that way.”

Brenda Eng, an advanced registered nurse practitioner talked about her special connection with Emma.

“There’s just something about her that draws you in and tugs at your heart," said Eng. "And you just want to be kind to her.”

Kindness that wasn't lost on Emma's mother, who couldn't believe the sight of her daughter's entire medical team taking part in the carefully curated surprise for her daughter.

“They really do love her," Krall said.