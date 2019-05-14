Washington named best state in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. News and World Report has named Washington the best state in America in its annual state rankings report.

The Evergreen State has jumped five spots from last year, when it ranked sixth.

The report looks at a number of factors, including health care, education, economy and opportunity, with some categories more weighted than others.

For Washington, it's no surprise that the booming economy plays a big role in quality of life, but the report cited something else as a key driver in the Washington earning the top spot:

Cheap, climate-friendly electricity drives Washington's economy, the nation's fastest growing, according to the U.S. News' Best States ranking of economic growth. The tech-heavy state's expectedly strong broadband network sits atop one of the nation's best electrical systems, one well-positioned as the country shifts away from coal- and natural gas-generated electricity. The state expects to be coal-free by 2025, while still charging rates among the nation's lowest.

But tremendous growth is not without big problems, the report says, noting the affordable housing shortage in areas of the state that have seen big economic booms.

New Hampshire ranked second, and Minnesota came in third in this year's rankings.

Louisiana nabbed the last spot, coming in at No. 50 for the worst state.

