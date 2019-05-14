Family members of those with schizophrenia, psychosis head to UW for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Across the country there is a growing discourse about how America treats mental health.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington did something to help family members dealing with mental health issues.

Hundreds who have family members suffering from severe mental illnesses went to UW for a new mental health training program.

Organizers said the training program was meant to help caregivers better communicate with those suffering from psychosis - which is a break from reality, which is present in illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Communications is key when it comes to recovery, said Sarah Kopelovich, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Especially between family members.

"This helps them relate with their loved ones in psychosis and helps this recover earlier, Kopelovich said. "Family members are the front line."

The program is based on others in the United Kingdom, Organizers said. It may be the first of it's kind in America.