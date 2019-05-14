Fallen Washington officers honored at candlelight vigil at National Mall

SEATTLE --Three Washington officers who died last year were honored at a candlelight vigil Monday at the nation’s capital.

During the ceremony, the names of Kent Police detective Derrick Focht, Kent Police officer Diego Moreno and Pierce County Sheriff's detective Dan McCartney were read to a gathered crowd.

The ceremony is a part of National Police Week. Besides the reading of names of fallen officers across the country, several dignitaries spoke, and a few musical tributes were performed.

The event has taken place every May 13 for the last 31 years.

 

