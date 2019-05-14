× Ex-Seahawk Dion Jordan suspended 10 games over adderall use

SEATTLE — NFL free agent and defensive end Dion Jordan, a former Seahawk, has been suspended for 10 games for performance-enhancing drug violations involving adderall, according to NFL.com.

Jordan, who was suspended for all of the 2015 season for violating drug policy before being released by Miami, initially had an exemption from the NFL that allowed him to take adderall, a stimulant used to treat ADHD. But that therapeutic use exemption expired years ago, and Jordan tested positive for it three times in a four-week span in December and January, NFL.com reports.

He appealed the 10-game suspension, but an arbitrator upheld the 10-game ban.

Jordan remains unsigned after a “rough” 2018 season with the Seahawks.

“I made a mistake,” Jordan told NFL.com. “I feel like the person that I am, I’m ready to move forward, I’ve been ready to move forward, with this specific issue. I’ve been working really hard with myself outside of football, and I can see the progress as a young man, as Dion Jordan, I can see it.

“My whole lifestyle — it’s been a 180-degree change. I f–ked up, man. I can’t fix this s–t. It is what it is. But I know what I can’t do and what not to do compared to the mistakes I’ve made in the past.”

Jordan also was previously suspended in 2013 after testing positive for a banned stimulant.