Deputies: Florida woman arrested in Burger King bathroom with seven syringes hidden in vagina

LARGO, Fla. – A Florida woman is facing charges after deputies say she hid several syringes inside her vagina, according to WFLA.

The arrest report says 35-year-old Jaymie Wescott was reportedly snarling and yelling at staff, refusing to leave the Burger King bathroom.

Wescott allowed deputies to search her but reportedly pulled away when they searched her groin area. That’s where they allegedly “felt something hard,” WFLA reported.

Deputies brought Wescott to jail where she reportedly removed seven syringes from her vagina. The arrest report said the syringes contained a clear substance but did not specify what the substance was.

Wescott now faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing or possessing contraband in a county detention facility and resisting an officer without violence.