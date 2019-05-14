City Light seeking to save energy with LED streetlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Changes are coming to downtown Seattle, all in search of savings.

Crews have been working on converting existing streetlights into energy efficient LEDs.

City officials say the new lights will enrich the quality of lighting and improve pedestrian and traffic safety.

The city worked with the neighborhood association to make sure the lights maintain the character of the neighborhood.

The changes started with a pilot program last year in the Pioneer Square and Pike Place Market neighborhoods.

By the end of 2019, City Light expects to convert about 2,281 HPS lights to LED fixtures and save about 536,683 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. Officials say that's enough energy to power 51 homes for a year.