1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Queen Anne restaurant

SEATTLE -- Authorities said one person died and three others were critically injured Tuesday in a crash involving a car and pedestrians in Queen Anne.

It was reported just before 5 p.m. near Canlis restaurant in the area of 6th Avenue and Aurora Avenue N.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Three other people were hospitalized with critical injuries. Two of them were cooks at Canlis.

Canlis' owner says the cooks were in a storage area when the car came barreling through a couple of large doors.

Seattle Police said some lanes of northbound Aurora would be blocked while they investigate the crash. Officials were advising people to use alternate routes.