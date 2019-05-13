WSP trooper hospitalized after suspected DUI crash

Posted 7:35 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, May 13, 2019

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say a Washington State Patrol trooper was injured Monday when his patrol vehicle was hit during a suspected DUI crash.

It happened at 6:16 p.m. when the trooper was conducting a traffic stop along southbound I-5 in Everett. WSP says a passing vehicle drifted over and hit his patrol car.

The woman driving the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, WSP said on Twitter. 

The trooper was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The woman who was arrested suffered minor injuries, officials said.

