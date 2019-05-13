Rain starts Tuesday and continues throughout the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There will be pleasant weather Monday evening but the pollen is very high in case you are sneezing.

Tuesday will be the first rain of the month but I’m not expecting more than a 1/10 of an inch. The high will be near 60.

Our first rain this month heads in tomorrow. Gardens and Lawns will say thank you! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/EYdVVA78kR — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 14, 2019

Wednesday looks pretty dry and pleasant with a high near 65 degrees. Wednesday night has passing showers but most will be south of Seattle.

Thursday has a few showers but most of the day looks dry.

Friday and Saturday will have showers and sun breaks with a high near 61.

Sunday looks pretty quiet. The 70s and 80s are not in the forecast for at least the next 10 days!