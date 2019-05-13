× Popular ’10 Things I Hate About You’ movie night in Tacoma to scale back

TACOMA – Attention movie lovers who bought tickets to the “10 Things I Hate About You” movie night in Tacoma: You’re going to have to re-buy your tickets.

Pretty Gritty Tours in Tacoma said due to an “overwhelming response,” the tour group needed to start the sale process over.

“As safety is our number one concern, all parties involved have decided it would be best to lower the number of attendees in the Stadium Bowl,” the company said on their Facebook page.

In order to do that, ticket sales would need to start from scratch, a spokesperson said. Those that paid will be fully refunded.

More than 9,000 tickets were originally sold for the June tour. The new cap will be 5,000.

The movie night will feature tours at 5:30, 7 and 10 p.m. Attendees can tour the high school and see where some of the movie’s scenes were filmed.

Due to the popularity of the tour, another one is being planned for later in the summer, officials with Pretty Gritty Tours said.

The new tickets will go on sale at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.