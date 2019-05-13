One person critical after crash in Alki neighborhood closes streets, brings down wires
SEATTLE — Firefighters had to cut the roof off of a vehicle to get someone out after a serious crash in the Alki neighborhood Monday morning.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday at 59th Avenue SW and SW Horton Street.
Two people were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and another in critical condition.
The crash brought down wires in the area. Firefighters say avoid the area if possible.