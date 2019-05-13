Car plows into Lynnwood home, man narrowly escapes unharmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Roughly 5 feet stood between a man and the front bumper of a car that smashed through the front window of his Lynnwood home, leaving just enough room for him to walk away uninjured.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Spruce Way and 176th Place SW.

The man living in the home said he was standing in the bedroom doorway when the car crashed inside.

According to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, the driver also had no injuries.

It's still unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control.