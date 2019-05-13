Inslee signs executive order to help military spouses and veterans find jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Monday designed to help military spouses and veterans find jobs and training more easily.

The order builds on the state’s effort to support military spouses and veterans with employment and training opportunities as families transition to civilian life, he said.

Washington has more than 79,000 active duty members from the military, National Guard and the reserve forces.

The order mobilized several state agencies to boost workforce and transition services for veterans and spouses.

“Hundreds of military families come to our state each month, and many choose to call Washington home long after their service is complete,” Inslee said. “We honor their service and commitment by ensuring every veteran, transitioning service member, Reserve and National Guard member, and military spouse is able to secure a living wage job. This order expands our commitment to military families.”