Family members give emotional testimony at trial for Mandy Stavik’s 1989 murder

SEATTLE -- Emotional testimonies were given in trial Monday from the family of Mandy Stavik, a young woman killed three decades ago in Bellingham.

Mandy's mother and older sister were among several witnesses who testified in the trial of 50-year-old Timothy Bass.

Bass is accused of killing Stavik back in 1989 after abducting her as she jogged near her home in Acme.

On the stand, Mandy's sister recalled the moment she learned her sister had disappeared.

“I was distraught,” she told the court. “I thought this can’t be happening to us again.”

Authorities say Bass was a suspect for years in the rape, abduction and murder of Stavik, but investigators couldn’t prove it until they got his DNA a few months ago.