Family friend says helmet saved life of Parkland hit-and-run victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – Katelyn Rogers, 10, is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after a hit-and-run driver struck her while riding her scooter in Parkland on Saturday.

Katelyn has already gone through surgery. Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital officials tell Q13 News she is in satisfactory condition.

“Katelyn is alive today because she because she was wearing a helmet,” said family friend Chris Inverso.

The incident happened around 7:30 Saturday night on 113th Street South in Parkland. Witnesses told police Katelyn was riding her scooter when an SUV, speeding down the block, hit her and then took off.

Katelyn’s family friends remain grateful her injuries weren’t more severe or even worse.

“It has been a rough road for her so far,” Inverso said. “Surgery for good part of the day on Sunday, she’s got a really long journey, with broken bones from top to bottom throughout her body, it’s going to be a long time before she walks.”

Detectives are asking anyone who might know who was driving the causing SUV, or know where to find it, to help solve this case.

Crime stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for the tipster that helps bring an arrest and conviction in this case.

The tip line is 1-800-222-tips or you can submit a tip to the P3 Tips app – and all tipsters can remain anonymous.

Inverso says family friends have posted an online fundraiser to help Katelyn's family pay for her medical expenses.