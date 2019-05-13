China strikes back at United States with higher tariffs; ORCA cards impacted by trade war

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

China is striking back at the United States as the trade war between the world's two biggest economies continues to escalate.

Beijing said Monday that it will raise tariffs on roughly $60 billion worth of US goods on June 1.

The move follows Friday's increase in US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports from 10% to 25%.

The Trump administration, which has accused China of backtracking on previous trade commitments, sought to turn up the pressure on Beijing after months of talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

But it's not clear whether the return of tit-for-tat penalties will push Beijing toward a deal.

US and Chinese negotiators ended another round of talks on Friday without a deal to resolve American concerns on market access and intellectual property theft.

It's up in the air when they'll meet again. Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, said Sunday there is a "strong possibility" Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 economic summit in Japan next month.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has begun the process to apply tariffs of 25% to the remaining $300 billion worth of goods China exports to the United States.

ORCA cards impacted by trade war

The ongoing trade war between the two countries is having an impact on agencies here at home.

According to Sound Transit, the price of an ORCA card -- the transit card commuters use to pay for public transit across much of the Puget Sound region -- has increased by 48 cents per card. The cards, which are made in China, cost $2.40 per card compared to $1.92 last year.

It appears that ORCA cards will still cost transit users $5 per card, but Sound Transit is voting Monday to approve $400,000 in emergency funding to cover the cost increase.