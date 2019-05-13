Man’s body found in Fife parking lot after reports of shots fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- Police officers found a man's body in a parking lot in Fife overnight after reports of shots fired.

According to the Fife Police Department, officers responded about 12:20 a.m. Monday to reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of Willow Road. Officers didn't find anything, but a few minutes later, they were called to the intersection of Pacific Highway and Willow Street for reports of a "person down" in a parking lot.

The person was dead when officers arrived. Police have not identified the victim. They said he's a black man in his early 20s. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

