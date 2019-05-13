‘Are you serious?!’ Russell Wilson shocks mom with new house on Mother’s Day

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a huge surprise for his mom this Mother’s Day.

The 30-year-old handed his mom Tammy a set of keys to her new home on Sunday.

“What’s this?!” Tammy says in an Instagram video posted on Russell’s Instagram.

“It’s a key to your house,” Russell says.

“You’re lying?! Are you serious?” Tammy says.

Russell’s wife Ciara and their daughter Sienna Princess were on hand to witness the surprise.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE,” Russell wrote in the caption. “Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood 🏡”