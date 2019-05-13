× Are you Seattle’s safest driver? Enter this contest and prove it

SEATTLE — Today, The Seattle Department of Transportation and PEMCO Insurance are launching the 2nd annual ‘Seattle’s Safest Driver’ contest.

You can enter the contest by downloading the free “Seattle’s Safest Driver” app.

You don’t have to live in Seattle to compete. The competition lasts for eight weeks and you can win weekly prizes.

The winner of the entire contest will get the grand prize of $5,000.

Derek Wing from PEMCO Insurance and last year’s contest winner joined Q13 News This Morning to talk about the contest and gave advice for people who are interested in joining.