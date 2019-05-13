3 die when sightseeing planes collide in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard says three people have died after two sightseeing airplanes collided in midair Monday in southeast Alaska.

Coast Guard spokesman Jon-Paul Rios says three others remain missing. Ten others have been hospitalized in Ketchikan, one in critical condition.

The passengers were off the cruise ship Royal Princess were on sightseeing flights, one of which was operated by Taquan Air.

A spokeswoman for the Ketchikan flightseeing company says Taquan has suspended operations while federal authorities investigate the deadly crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it isn’t immediately known what caused the crash.