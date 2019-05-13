13 Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies in Washington D.C. for police unity tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police officers from all over the world, including Washington state, are in the nation's capital this week.

They are honoring officers killed in the line of duty last year.

Thirteen Pierce County Sheriff's deputies and correction’s deputies are among those who rode their bikes into Washington D.C. as part of a 400-mile police unity tour that started in New York last week.

Each officer raised $2,500 to donate for the National Law Enforcement Memorial where 142 names are now inscribed in the wall, including Kent Police officer Diego Moreno and Pierce County Sheriff's deputy Dan McCartney.

"I visit the names on the wall, people that I know, people I have served with,” Sheriff Paul Pastor explained. “People I have given badges to and were lost carrying that badge. This place means something to me. I think it should mean something to everybody in America.”