UW coach Heather Tarr and pitcher Taran Alvelo talk NCAAs on “Q It Up Sports”

The UW softball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 26th straight year, starting next week when they host regionals at Husky Softball Stadium. The Dawgs will host Fordham in the regional opener, which Mississippi State will face Seattle U in the other opening game. The winner of the regional will advance to the Super Regionals the following week.

UW softball coach Heather Tarr and pitcher Taran Alvelo joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" on Sunday night to discuss a memorable regular season that included 20 conference wins - the most wins since 1996.