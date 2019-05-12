Seattle Police will fine excessively loud vehicles at Alki Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police may fine excessively loud vehicles at Alki Beach.

The warmer temperatures are bringing people outside to parks and beaches, many with windows down and music pumping.

While others like to rev up their engines to show off the work on their cars and motorcycles, vehicles that are too loud in the neighborhood could get a $135 ticket.

That includes bass, exhaust noise, or your favorite music, and the warmer months "noise enforcement" has already started.

People who like it quiet and live nearby support the enforcement, but some people at Alki Beach disagree.

“I understand people live here and stuff, but at the same time people have nice cars and they want to show them off,” said Sadir Loukman.

If you're wondering how loud is too loud, the rule is if your car can be heard 75 feet away or more, you are violating the law.