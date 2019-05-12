National Stroke Awareness Month hits close to home for Seattle Seahawk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- In honor of National Stroke Awareness Month, kids got to enjoy a morning run with Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner Saturday.

Kids ages 6 to 11 joined Bobby to walk or run five times around the field for a 3K at the VMAC in Renton. They got a lot of treats and pictures with Bobby, and he even signed their t-shirts.

The linebacker also spoke on why stroke awareness is important to him.

“My mom suffered from a stroke as well. She passed when I was a Freshman or Sophomore in college," he told the kids. "I wanted to raise awareness because it's something that means something to me. I thought it would be fun to get out here and talk about the healthy choices, because the healthier you are now, the healthier you'll be later on in life."

After the walk, kids learned about heart health and the signs of a stroke.

They also played games and walked away with a lot of treats.