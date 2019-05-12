× Meet Skye! #WhyNotMePets

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Skye will bring a whole lot of fun into your life. She’s all about having a good time.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Skye get adopted.

She came to the Pacific Northwest from Texas. You can meet her at Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

Volunteers describe her as a really fun dog that has a lot of energy.

“She’d be great at agility, said Kacey Bradley, an Adoption Counselor at the shelter. “She’s super great at using her nose, so any type of nose work or nose training she would love. Lots of things to keep her mentally busy, but also physically busy.”

Skye would do great with a family that likes to hike or go jogging. She also needs to be the only pet in the home and she would love a big yard.

“She loves to be outside,” said Bradley. “She loves to play and roll around in the grass. She loves to ride in the car so we’ll have volunteers take her on outings, go in the car, go hiking somewhere. She loves that. She loves to stay busy. She’ll be a great little partner for someone.”

Skye really likes to eat too, so it might be a little bit of a battle to keep her weight down. Green beans and carrots are her favorites for treats.

Whoever adopts Skye will need to work with her on one particular thing.

“It’s really just the mouthing,” said Bradley. She gets excited and she’ll put her mouth on you because she was never taught that was not appropriate. She’s alrealy made a lot of progress here.”

If you are interested in adopting Skye, you can visit the shelter’s website or you can meet with an adoption counselor at the shelter and hang out with Skye to see if she’s the right dog for you.