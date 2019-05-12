10-year-old girl hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Parkland, authorities searching for driver

Posted 5:08 PM, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, May 12, 2019

SEATTLE — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who crashed into a 10-year-old girl Saturday and sent her to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when investigators say an SUV was speeding along the 900 block of 113th Street South and hit the 10-year-old.

The driver fled the scene.

The 10-year-old suffered multiple fractures and was transported to the hospital, but she’s expected to recover.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 1990s Nissan Pathfinder that may have damage to the grill.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, all callers will remain anonymous.

 

