10-year-old girl hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Parkland, authorities searching for driver

SEATTLE — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who crashed into a 10-year-old girl Saturday and sent her to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when investigators say an SUV was speeding along the 900 block of 113th Street South and hit the 10-year-old.

The driver fled the scene.

We need your help to identity this SUV & whoever was driving it last night. Un-id'd driver hit a 10 year old girl who was riding a scooter on 113th St. S. in Parkland. Driver fled in black SUV – possibly Nissan Pathfinder – w/ front end damage. Victim suffered multiple fractures. pic.twitter.com/ewh270Kq9d — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) May 13, 2019

The 10-year-old suffered multiple fractures and was transported to the hospital, but she’s expected to recover.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 1990s Nissan Pathfinder that may have damage to the grill.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, all callers will remain anonymous.