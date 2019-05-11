Pilots fly historic aircraft from Paine Field to France for D-Day commemoration

Posted 4:54 PM, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, May 11, 2019

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Three pilots prepared for take off Saturday from Paine Field, bound for Normandy, France. They'll arrive in the region in time for a D-Day reenactment 75 years after the Allied forces invaded northern France during World War II.

The pilots will fly across the pond in the Historic Flight Foundation's DC-3. Aviators used a military version of the aircraft, the C-47, during the Allied invasion of Europe.

Thousands of people lost their lives during D-Day in 1944, but it marked a critical turning point during the war.

Today, there's only one surviving pathfinder pilot from D-Day.

He'll be carried across the English Channel June 5 by the Historic Flight aviators, just one day before troops stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.