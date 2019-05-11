Dozens gather for vigil celebrating the life of teenager killed in Central District shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Saturday, dozens of family and friends gathered at the scene of where a teenager was killed, one day before, to honor the young man’s life.

Seattle Police are still looking for information on the fatal shooting that happened at the intersection of 21st Avenue and East Union Street.

On Friday, officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to the location. Police say three people were hit, two were injured, and one was killed.

Family and friends say the man who died, was 19-year-old Royale Lexing.

“He was a good kid; he was full of laughter; he was a jokester; everyone loved him,” said Laura Walker the victim’s mom. “It’s sad because I’ll never see him again, and I’ll never get to hear his voice,” she added.

On Mother’s Day Weekend, this is the last thing Walker wanted to be doing.

She says her son was killed before he got a chance at life. Walker says this should not have happened to her child.

“He was a good kid; he didn’t go getting into trouble,” said Walker.

For this mom, mourning the loss of her child on Mother’s Day Weekend, it is hard to talk about her son. However, she chose to do so, she says, so that the person who killed Lexing will no longer be free on the streets.

“I want them found and I want them to be held accountable,” she said.

Seattle Police still do not have any suspect information.

They say they are providing emphasis patrols in the Central District neighborhood.