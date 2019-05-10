Steven Caston: Wanted High-Violent Offender has long history of abusing women

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Department of Corrections officers say Steven Caston is a High-Violent Offender with a long history of abusing women.

He’s breaking probation on a protection order violation conviction — one of several on his rap sheet — along with domestic violence assault, drugs, disorderly conduct and lying to law enforcement.

DOC officers say he was last caught hiding in a shower and lying about his name, saying he was ‘Jackie Snyder.’ He’s also known to use the fake first name, ‘Rebee,’ and last name ‘Jackson.’

He’s 47 years old, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and has ‘God Bless,’ ‘Family First’ and praying hands on his left forearm.

DOC officers say he has ties to Kennewick, Richland and the entire Tri-Cities area.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).