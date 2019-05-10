× Special memorial ride getting ready to hit the road to remember fallen law enforcement heroes

LAKEWOOD — This is National Correctional Officers and Employees Week and in honor of the men and women who do a job most couldn’t handle, there’s an event that’s coming up that I hope you’ll sign up for. It’s a great way to remember our fallen heroes in law enforcement and support their families.

Bikers and drivers will hit the road Saturday, June 29th for the ‘Jack Persons and Brian Fisher Memorial Ride.’

The annual event started back in 2007 following the death of King County Sgt. Brian Fisher. The event’s title now dons the name of its founder, Jack Persons, after the retired King County Corrections Officer unexpectedly died last summer.

This year’s honorees are the late King County Corrections Officers Alvin ‘Spike’ George, Sr. and Steven Fox.

“Our ride starts in Lakewood at Eagle Leather and we ride in procession all the way down to the Shilo Inn in Ocean Shores,” said Jack’s widow and event organizer, Rebecca Persons. “We have a $5 raffle that anybody can purchase tickets for, that you don’t have to be present to win. We do a live auction, a silent auction. We have people that come from all over, this year we know we have people coming from Alaska, Walla Walla, Waitsburg, I believe we even have some people coming up from Oregon, so it’s pretty wide-spread this year. We’re just trying to raise funds for all of our corrections officers and all law enforcement that are in need.”

The ride starts from Eagle Leather in Lakewood at 10am.

