Seattle Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Central District shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Central District.

The shooting was reported in the area of 21st Avenue and E Union Street.

Two men, ages 20 and 46 years old, were taken to Harborview Medical Center with shooting injuries and are in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Police said they did not have descriptions of the suspects in the shooting, but they were reviewing surveillance footage.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Multiple victims injured in shooting at 23/Union. Suspects reportedly fled scene. More details as they become available. https://t.co/kg01z05K29 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 10, 2019

Garfield Community Center is currently locked and on heightened security as Police respond to a possible shooting in the area. Police are asking people to avoid the area. https://t.co/dS9E1YcVgR — Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) May 10, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated

Police activity on E Union St between 20th Ave E and 22nd Ave E, blocking all EB and WB lanes. Use alt routes and avoid the area. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 10, 2019