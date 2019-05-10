Seattle Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Central District shooting

Posted 3:42 PM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, May 10, 2019

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Central District.

The shooting was reported in the area of 21st Avenue and E Union Street.

Two men,  ages 20 and 46 years old, were taken to Harborview Medical Center with shooting injuries and are in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Police said they did not have descriptions of the suspects in the shooting, but they were reviewing surveillance footage.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated 

