Richard Humphries: Chronic domestic violence offender accused of rudely harassing detective, own lawyer

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Convicted felon, Richard Humphries, has had 15 domestic violence ‘no contact orders’ slapped against him by 11 different victims.

He’s a dangerous stalker with a history of violence and harassing women. His current victim is so deep into hiding that she’s living in secure housing with no known address and mail that she has to have secretly forwarded to her. Part of that’s because he has sent her threatening letters in the past — and now he’s targeting law enforcement and the lawyers working on his case. “He’s been sending very derogatory emails to the detective, telling the detective that he can kiss certain parts of his body and then, so he’s sending emails about the prosecutor’s office and his own attorney, they’re very sexually motivated, derogatory-type emails that are extremely inappropriate, so the detective’s concerned, because his behavior in his emails is escalating and he’s not sure of what he’s up to, or where he’s staying, also we’re in fear for the victim’s safety and we just need somebody’s help to point us in the right direction of where he’s hiding out,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Humphries’ abusive letters even caused his own lawyer to withdraw from his case after he told her to, ‘come over and bring her knee pads.’

He’s 57 years old and has a $500,000 warrant for his arrest in King County for violating a protection order.

His rap sheet’s filled with more domestic violence convictions for harassment, felony stalking and residential burglary.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).