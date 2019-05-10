Kyla Malone: Does this look like the face of someone who’d tie you up and rob you?

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Does Kyla Malone look like the kind of person who would lead you to being tied up and robbed? Apparently not to one victim who trusted her enough to hang out with her.

She has 28 warrants for her arrest since 2013 — and make it 29 now — because she’s wanted in King County for cutting off her GPS tracking device on her ankle. She was ordered to wear it while she awaiting trial for a violent home invasion robbery that detectives say she planned. “Kyla was over at a male’s house. She excused herself to the bathroom and instead of going to the bathroom she opened up the front door to allow one of her associates in, who was masked-up and was carrying a firearm. He came in, pistol-whipped the homeowner and Kyla and this other male ended up stealing his car, on top of several other items from his house,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “We want to get her bad and we need to know where she’s at and we need the public to help us with that. We’re hoping we can get some anonymous tips from people and we can figure out where she’s at, because she’s got a criminal history in the past. She’s already setup this pretty extensive robbery on this innocent homeowner. Thankfully, he wasn’t killed, but he was injured, quite severely, with a pistol-whip to the head and so she’s done that, she could do it again and that’s what our concern is, so we need to get her off the street, right away.”

Kyla Malone has a $150,000 arrest warrant for 1st Degree Robbery and auto theft.

She has convictions for domestic violence assault, car prowling, thefts, a drug crime and making a false statement.

She’s 27 years old, 5’6” and weighs 160 pounds.

Detectives say she’s known to hangout on the north end of King County.

If you know where she is, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and claim the cash reward if your tip helps lead to her arrest.