Jessica Clark: Business owners beware of wanted organized retail theft suspect

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

A heads-up to business owners in Spokane County to keep Jessica Clark out of your stores.

She’s a convicted retail thief who’s now accused of stealing items from a store than selling them online — advertising the items as brand new with the price tags still on them.

She’s skipping court on charges that include retail theft with special circumstances, trafficking stolen property and drug possession.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).