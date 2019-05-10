× Inaugural Mom’s Market Day to coincide with Pike Place Flower Festival

SEATTLE — Are you looking for something special to share with your mom for Mother’s Day weekend?

The Pike Place Market PDA announced the inaugural Mom’s Market Day happening on Saturday, May 11.

Mom’s Market Day is a fun-filled celebration of mom, and all nine acres of the Market will play host. Market-goers and families will get to see live music from Market buskers, kids’ activities, pop-up murals, Sasquatch sightings, craft demonstrations and more.

Mom’s Market Day will take place during the 11th annual Flower Festival, which runs from Saturday, May 11 through Sunday, May 12.

The market encourages visitors to explore new areas and #MakeItAMarketDay.