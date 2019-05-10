Help ID attempted armed robber who got spooked trying to holdup McDonald’s

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

It wasn’t a McMuffin this guy wanted when he walked into the McDonald’s on W. Lincoln St. in Yakima at 5am on May 1st — it was a super-sized amount of cash from the register – but the worker told him she didn’t have a key and needed to get a manager and that spooked the attempted armed robber who Yakima Police detectives are hoping you can help identify.

“The suspect enters the store and approaches the counter. He’s got his hood up. He’s got a pair of yellow sunglasses on and as he approaches the counter, one of the clerks walks from the main eating area, behind the counter and then you see the suspect says something to her and lifts his sweatshirt up and displays what she described as a handgun, hard to tell from the video and then she walks towards the kitchen area of the establishment and he pauses for about five or six seconds and then walks out of the store,” said Yakima Police Sgt. Tim Bardwell. “The clerk was shaken up, however, overall she did very well and she was able to provide a great a good description. I think if anybody’s going to be able to identify him, it’s going to be off his clothing, his sweatshirt, you can see partial face and then those yellow sunglasses really stand out, as well.”

Detectives think he's Hispanic and around 5’7” to 5’9”.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.