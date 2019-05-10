Help ID armed cell phone store robber whose threats brought worker to knees

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Talk about a patient perp: An armed robber spent 17 minutes in the Verizon store on NW Market St. in Ballard before yanking $900 worth of Google Pixel cell phones from the display case and pulling out a pistol — striking fear that brought a worker to his knees and a customer scrambling for cover on April 25th.

“This guy’s still on the street. He got away with this robbery. The chances are he gets away with one, he’s probably going to try it again and he still has that gun,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You’re going to get a good look at the suspect. His clothing is very distinct, kind of like a running suit. He has some very distinctive shoes. Backpack is pretty distinctive, so somebody knows this guy.”

The robber also had a brace on his left thumb and wore a Seattle Mariners hat with the team name spelled out. At one point he took the hat and hoodie off to show his bald head.

When he left, he ran down an alley that was a dead-end, so he had to turn around, so he may not be from around that area.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.