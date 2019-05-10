Gabriel Hernandez: Wanted auto theft suspect accused of stealing car while victim was distracted

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

A convicted felon with a history of assault and violating court orders is wanted in Yakima County.

Gabriel Hernandez is accused of auto theft and has a warrant for his arrest. Detectives say he stole a car from outside a smoke shop while the victim was distracted.

He’s 38 years old, 5’6” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).