Former Defense Secretary James Mattis to dedicate new veterans memorial in Seattle

SEATTLE -- A special guest will help dedicate a new Vietnam veterans memorial park in Seattle.

Gen. James Mattis, former Secretary of Defense, will deliver a speech during the dedication ceremony, which happens May 25.

The park will be located at the Museum of Flight and free to the public.

The centerpiece of the park is a restored B-52 Bomber that's been in the works for several years.

Vietnam veterans led the effort to restore the plane and create the new memorial. The effort was dubbed "Project Welcome Home."

The park will also feature a tribute wall with the names of those who served during the Vietnam War. It's intended to be a place of reflection and remembrance for veterans and our community.

The community is invited to attend the dedication ceremony. It's happening at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.