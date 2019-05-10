× Albert Van Buren: Wanted high-risk sex offender, assault suspect accused of attacking roommate

WANTED IN TACOMA and KING COUNTY —

Tacoma Police and King County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find a Level III sex offender who was convicted of five counts of Child Rape in the 3rd Degree and one count of Rape 3rd Degree.

Albert Van Buren has a warrant for his arrest in King County for felony failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of raping three teenage girls in Bremerton when he was 21 years old and going by the names ‘Marcus’ and ‘Composia’.

He is required by law to tell law enforcement where he’s living.

Van Buren is also wanted in Pierce County for attempted bail jumping after he was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree and then cut a deal to plead guilty to Criminal Mischief – Use of Force. When he didn’t show up to serve his time — a no-bail bench warrant was issued for his arrest. It all stemmed from an attack on his roommate in 2017. “He lived in a residence with a number of people and one day, he got into a disagreement with one of the other residents and he beat him, used brass knuckles and caused significant injuries to the man he beat up,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Loretta Cool.

Van Buren is a documented gang member who also has convictions for two attempts to elude police, residential burglary, multiple thefts including car theft, numerous busts for possession of stolen property, failure to register as a sex offender and domestic violence.

“The greater concern is that people that he lives with don’t realize his history. We’re concerned that if he gets in another disagreement that he will hurt someone else again,” said Ofc. Cool.

Van Buren has ties to Lacey, Des Moines, Spanaway and Tacoma.

He’s 38 years old, 5’10”, 230 pounds, with a 6-inch scar on his right forearm.

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit the information through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free. It is anonymous.