A fun escape: Bellingham hotel welcomes dogs and their humans to enjoy the view

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- The first employee you'll meet when you walk into the Hotel Bellwether is Bella, the canine concierge. She and the staff at the hotel with stunning views pride themselves on hospitality.

“We’re proud of our guest loyalty. We’re closing in at about 50% of our return guests, and our occupancy is very high,” says General Manager Jim Haupt.

The hotel houses a relaxed atmosphere in a quality surrounding. The professional staff, rooms and suites are kept in good repair. The quality of the food keeps bringing folks back, too.

The Hotel Bellwether is most notable for its Lighthouse Suite, which includes three private floors of luxury.

“We have people who will have their romantic dinners on the third floor, so we set it with candles, and it’s just magical to watch the sunset or just enjoy the evening with the boats,” say Haupt.

Pair the hotel that sits on the coast with the vibrant city around it, and there just aren't enough rave reviews to express the feeling the northern city of Bellingham has. It’s a fun escape for both people and four-legged guests alike.

“What’s nice is that when our guests arrive or leave, rarely does Bella not get a pet goodbye,” explain Haupt. “She’s got a pretty nice life. The life of Bella.”