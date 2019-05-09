Tacoma splash pads open early to provide relief for warm weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – With 80 degree weather, people in the Puget Sound are looking for ways to keep cool. In Tacoma, four parks opened splash pads, including Wright Park, Titlow Park, SERA Campus, and Norpoint Park on a trial run.

The sun’s out shining down warm weather over this splash pad at Wright Park.

“It’s the 'Wright' park to be at,” said Tacoma resident Myesha Kirkland.

Myesha Kirkland and her two-year-old daughter Aviance couldn’t wait for warm weather. After all, the snowy and cold winter we just survived is still giving Myesha unwanted flashbacks.

“Three months ago, it was snowing. I had to drive in the snow. It was crazy,” said Kirkland.

The only thing covering the ground now is overgrown grass. At McClendon’s, some shoppers want to redo their landscaping during the warm weather; shoppers like Glenice Gustin.

“Fuchsia hanging baskets, geraniums are going to go in a pot, and the rest are going in the gardens,” said McClendon’s shopper Glenice Gustin.

Gustin says she’s ready outside, but inside of her home...

“We never plan for the heat,” said Gustin.

The warm weather could get uncomfortable.

“We open all the windows and turn on all the fans,” said Gustin.

Gardening is top of mind as McClendon’s starts its Mother’s Day sale. But as temperatures rise...

“The portables tend to be more expensive, but they’re also a bit more versatile,” said McClendon’s Tacoma Store Manager Gary Clark.

It’s the fans and portable air conditioners that turn into the must-haves for the season.

“They want a lot of opportunities to cool down so we sell fans. Most summers we’ll sell out on air conditioners on the first or second sunny day like today,” said Clark.

The fans, air conditioners, and gardening supplies keep McClendon’s Tacoma packed with eager shoppers.