Space Needle plans 2062 time capsule, and officials need your help

SEATTLE -- The Space Needle needs your help to put together a piece of history.

Officials with the Space Needle are launching a nationwide search for items to fill up a time capsule.

The capsule will be opened in 2062. It will weigh 160 pounds, stand 42-inches tall and be about 16-inches around.

Officials say they're sure on few things going inside: Twinkies, a Pearl Jam tour Poster, a Seahawks helmet and a piece of Amazon stock.

But they want your ideas, too.

Five participants will be picked from a raffle to share personal items, treasures and predictions to people living in 2062.

A link to enter the raffle is available on the Space Needle's website.